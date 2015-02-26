ATHENS Feb 26 Greece's biggest toy retailer
Jumbo posted higher first-half profit year-on-year on
Thursday and stuck to its forecast for a 4 to 6 percent rise in
full-year sales despite recent political turmoil in Greece.
The chain, which has 52 stores in Greece and 17 in its three
overseas markets of Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said group net
profit rose 6.3 percent to 62.7 million euros for the six months
to Dec. 31.
That compares to a profit of 59 million euros in the same
period in 2013.
The toy chain had seen an 11 percent rise in profit in the
three months to September. But last month it said that political
instability in Greece, which headed to snap polls after
lawmakers failed to elect a president in December, put a lid on
the improvement.
However, it reiterated its forecast, first made in July, for
a sales rise of 4-6 percent for the year to June 30 and said it
was sticking to its plans to open two more stores in Greece and
Romania by the summer.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas)