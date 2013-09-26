ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece's largest toy retailer
Jumbo reported on Thursday a 24 percent drop in net
profit in the year to June, almost in line with its annual
target, hurt by a haircut on its Cypriot deposits.
Jumbo, which operates 51 department stores in crisis-hit
Greece and another 11 in Cyprus and Bulgaria, said net profit
fell to 74 million euros ($99.96 million), compared with a 70
million euro estimate it gave earlier in the year.
The company took a 24 million euro hit on its Cypriot
deposits after the Mediterranean island imposed a haircut on big
depositors as part of its 10 billion euro international bailout
agreed in March.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
dropped 18 percent to 111 million euros, Jumbo said confirming a
1.6 percent rise in sales year-on-year, to 502 million euros.
Growth in Bulgaria has outperformed Greece which is in
depression for a sixth consecutive year.
Jumbo, which said it would not pay any dividend to
shareholders to save money and fully repay a 145 million euro
bond due May 2014, gave a more optimistic outlook for its
current fiscal year. It said net profit would reach 75 million
euros, the higher end of a previous 70-75 million euro forecast.
The company plans to open 4 stores, including its first two
in Romania, by July 2014.
Helped by a strong cash flow and its planned expansion in
Romania, Jumbo shares have rallied 53 percent since the start of
the year, outperforming a 12 percent drop for the Athens stock
exchange general index.
($1 = 0.7403 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Evans)