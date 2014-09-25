* Annual net profit rose 37 pct to 101 mln euros
* Jumbo to propose a 0.18 euro dividend/share
* Robust sales growth in Cyprus, Bulgaria
(Adds dividend, details)
ATHENS, Sept 25 Leading Greek toy retailer Jumbo
reported a 37 percent rise in annual net profit on
Thursday and said it was reinstating its dividend after
benefiting from strong sales in Cyprus and Bulgaria.
Jumbo said it was proposing a dividend of 0.18 euros a
share. The firm did not make a payout to shareholders last year
after it was hit by a loss on its Cypriot deposits. Jumbo also
wanted to save money to repay a euro bond which expired in May.
Jumbo, which operates 52 stores in crisis-hit Greece and 14
in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit for its
financial year ending in June rose to 101 million euros ($128.5
million) from 74 million euros in 2013.
The profit figure was well ahead of a target of 80-85
million euros which he company had set itself.
The market in Greece has been hammered by a six-year
austerity-induced recession, which has wiped out about a third
of household income. But Jumbo has been cushioned by its
continuous expansion outside its home market.
Jumbo had already reported that revenue for the year rose 8
percent to 542 million euros. On Thursday, it attributed the
increase to growth of more than 10 percent in Cyprus and
Bulgaria.
For the current year, the company expects net profit of
90-95 million euros and a 4-6 percent rise in sales.
Jumbo, which has a market capitalisation of 1.4 billion
euros, launched five new stores last year and is planning to
open another six by next June.
Its shares are down around 7 percent this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Keith Weir)