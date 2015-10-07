(Adds comment by company official, more detail)

ATHENS Oct 7 Greek retailer Jumbo said it expects net profit for the 12-month period to June 2016 will drop by 15-25 percent on the year.

Higher taxation for Greek companies and its impact on costs were expected to eat into its earnings, the company said on Wednesday. Net profit is expected to fall to between 78-88 million euros ($87.64-$98.88 million), according to Reuters calculations.

Greece imposed capital controls and shut its banks for three weeks over the summer to stem a massive flight of deposits due to political uncertainty. The move hurt consumer spending.

Greece's economy is expected to shrink 2.3 percent this year.

Jumbo, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 19 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, 0said that sales for its fiscal first quarter to September rose 4.8 percent to 152.6 million euros thanks to growth in foreign markets. They are expected to rise by up to 4 percent for the full year.

The company said it would update its forecasts after its fiscal second quarter, which includes the Christmas season. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Louise Heavens)