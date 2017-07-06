FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Online grocery startup Jumbotail raises $8.5 million in funding
#Money News
July 6, 2017 / 5:52 AM / an hour ago

Online grocery startup Jumbotail raises $8.5 million in funding

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Jumbotail, an Indian startup building an online wholesale marketplace for groceries, has raised $8.5 million in a funding round led by venture firm Kalaari Capital with the participation of Nexus Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will use the new funds to enhance technology and operational capabilities, Nexus said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2015 with a funding of $2 million by Nexus, Jumbotail has started operations in the southern city of Bengaluru and plans to gradually expand across the country.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam

