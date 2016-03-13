By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
| BEIJING, March 13
BEIJING, March 13 Juneyao Airlines
expects to nearly triple its fleet size by 2020 and orders for
the new planes have already been placed, its chairman said on
Sunday.
The Shanghai-based carrier and its low-cost subsidiary 9 Air
will have 150 planes by 2020, up from 57 as of the end of 2015,
Wang Junjin told reporters on the sidelines of China's national
parliamentary meeting in Beijing.
"Our seats will increase around 29 percent alone this year
as more new planes arrive," Wang said.
More people in China are travelling abroad, with more than
100 million people taking flights out of the country in 2014 and
double-digit growth is expected to continue in the coming years.
Many Chinese carriers are offering long-haul services to
destinations like San Jose and Nairobi from cities hundreds of
miles from aviation hubs on the Chinese coast.
Air China, China Eastern Airlines
and Spring Airlines all forecast earnings to have
grown strongly in 2015. Juneyao Air has forecast an
increase in net profit of up to 160 percent. In
January-February, Juneyao Air's revenue rose more than 40
percent from a the year-ago level.
Juneyao had been approached by several major global airline
alliance groups, Wang said without naming any of the alliances.
He did not rule out the possibility for Juneyao to join an
alliance, but declined to be specific as talks are still going
on.
Wang said he expected the growth momentum to continue into
2016, dismissing concerns about the China's slowing economy.
"Some sectors in the economy are slowing but there are still
quite a few bright spots," he said.
"Only one out of three people in China gets to fly once
every year nowadays. Even a primary school student can figure
out the growth potential of the Chinese market."
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING. Editing
by Jane Merriman)