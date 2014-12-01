FRANKFURT Dec 1 German forklift truck maker
Jungheinrich will enter Germany's mid-cap index
, replacing Sky Deutschland, which is
dropping out after being taken over by Sky Plc.
"Due to the takeover of Sky Deutschland by Sky Plc, the free
float of Sky Deutschland AG has dropped to 9.96 percent, making
it ineligible for index inclusion," Frankfurt stock exchange
operator Deutsche Boerse said in a statement late on
Monday.
German railway logistics group VTG will take
Jungheinrich's place in the German small-cap index.
The changes will be effective as of Dec. 4, Deutsche Boerse
said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Heinrich)