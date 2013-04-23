* Danish banks get more flexible approach
* Extra flow expected in kroner and euros
* Rebrand for unique Danish product
By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Junior covered bonds could become a
regular fixture in the capital markets on the back of changes to
Denmark's historic covered bond market laws, making ordinary
covered bonds safer still and easing the challenge for banks
trying to manage their mortgage portfolios.
Larger issuance volumes could encourage Danish banks to rely
more heavily on euro senior unsecured investors rather than
domestic covered bond investors as they seek a deeper market for
the product.
Nykredit, which sold the first euro junior covered bond in
2008, is leading this rebrand with a new five-year issue, priced
on Monday via BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nykredit and UniCredit,
which was marketed for the first time as "senior secured".
"In the past, Nykredit thought it would be a good thing to
present this instrument as a junior covered bond because the
product had such a strong reputation, but as the senior market
is now open, that no longer makes sense," one lead manager said.
The new covered bond rules, which came into force at the
beginning of the year, are designed to make it easier for the
country's banks to voluntarily add more non-mortgage collateral
to the cover pool, improving protection for "ordinary" covered
bonds.
Banks can issue junior covered bonds whenever they like to
actively manage their cover pool, rather than being restricted
to only issuing in response to declining house prices.
S&P said in a note published last week that greater volume
could standardise the product.
"This may lead to a more liquid market and eventually to
standardised terms and conditions for the issuer insolvency
scenario," the agency wrote.
For investors, it offers a chance to pick up higher yielding
assets in what is perceived to be one of Europe's safest
jurisdictions. The Danish mortgage system incentivises banks to
look within Denmark for funding, so undersupplied international
investors will welcome euro paper.
UNIQUE SYSTEM
Domestic Danish covered bonds function more like a rates
market than most European counterparts - indeed, Danish studies
have argued that they are more liquid instruments than Danish
sovereign bonds.
They are issued from discrete, independently capitalised
"capital centres", which are effectively banks in miniature.
Assets and liabilities in the capital centre are then
matched, with covered bonds tapped daily to match new mortgages
entering the cover pool. In order for a bank to lend new
mortgages, it has to sell bonds, according to strict balancing
principles enshrined in Danish statute law.
If particular mortgages are removed from the pool following
house price declines, this erodes the protection for the bonds
Junior covered bonds solve this problem. Banks can sell them
and use the funds to add new non-mortgage collateral to the
cover pool, such as government bonds or other covered bonds.
This boosts the safety cushion for the other bonds following
house price declines. In an insolvency, the junior bonds have a
claim on the whole cover pool, but only after the covered bonds
have been paid.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by
Natalie Harrison and Alex Chambers)