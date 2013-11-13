Nov 13 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
named Barclays Plc's chief operations and
technology officer, Shaygan Kheradpir, as successor to Chief
Executive Kevin Johnson.
Kheradpir joined Barclays in January 2011. Before that, he
was executive vice president and chief information and technical
officer at Verizon Communications Inc.
Analysts said Kheradpir's appointment indicates Juniper is
likely to focus more on software-based networking and services.
"We expect Mr. Kheradpir to sharpen Juniper's focus in
Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function
Virtualization (NFV) given investor skepticism around the
company's strategy in this area," Wedbush Securities analysts
wrote in a note.
Some of the world's biggest technology companies, such as
Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp and Microsoft
Corp have been investing in SDN, a technology that
allows users to substitute some of the most complex hardware
functions in server switches with software.
Juniper acquired SDN firm Contrail Systems for $176 million
in December.
NFV separates network functions like caching from hardware
appliances so they can run in software.
Kheradpir was instrumental in several key initiatives at
Verizon such as FiOS, interactive TV, high-speed data and
carrier-grade VoIP, UBS analyst Amitabh Passi said.
Verizon's fiber optic service (FiOS) bundles televesion,
Internet and telephony services.
Kheradpir will take up his new job on Jan. 1, Juniper said
on Wednesday.
Barclays' head of compliance and regulation, Hector Sants,
also resigned from the British bank on Wednesday.
Johnson, who has been CEO since September 2008, said in July
he would retire once a successor was found.
Juniper's shares were down about 2 percent at $19.23 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.