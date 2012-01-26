* Q4 adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.28
* Q4 rev $1.12 bln vs est $1.13 bln
* Sees Q1 rev $960-$990 mln vs est $1.1 bln
* Sees Q1 adj shr $0.11-$0.14 vs est $0.26
* Shares down 8 pct in after-mkt trade
By Siddharth Cavale
Jan 26 Juniper Networks Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue hurt by weak
demand from service providers, and the network equipment maker
forecast a first quarter well below analyst estimates, sending
its shares down 8 percent after the bell.
"They (Juniper) continued to suffer from carrier capex,
which is weak, and their end markets are becoming more
competitive ... especially from HP," ThinkEquity Analyst
Rajesh Ghai told Reuters.
The Sunnyvale, California-based company expects
first-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents to 14 cents per
share, on revenue of $960 million to $990 million.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting earnings of 26 cents
a share on revenue of $1.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rival Riverbed Networks' shares also fell after the
bell on a weaker-than-expected first quarter outlook.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $96.2 million, or 18 cents
a share, from $190.2 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.12 billion.
"They are losing share and that has been exacerbated by a
soft quarter and you are starting to see that in the gross
margins, and that is also evidence that competition has
intensified," Mizuho Securities USA analyst Joanna Makris told
Reuters.
Gross margins fell sequentially to 11.9 percent from 12.4
percent in the third quarter.
Juniper's shares, which closed at $22.37 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange, were down 8 percent to $20.55 in
extended trade.