(Adds details)
Nov 10 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
said Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir resigned,
following a board review of his conduct in a negotiation with a
customer.
Kheradpir's resignation comes a year after he was hired from
Barclays Plc to head the company.
His appointment indicated Juniper's focus on software-based
networking and services, a technology that allows users to
substitute some of the most complex hardware functions in server
switches with software.
The review will not impact the company's finances, Juniper
added in its statement on Monday.
The company named Rami Rahim, a 17-year Juniper veteran, as
Kheradpir's replacement.
Rahim has served as executive vice president and general
manager for development and innovation.
The company was not immediately available for comment, while
Kheradpir could not be immediately reached.
Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent in after market
trading.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)