April 11 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc estimated lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by weak demand from enterprise as well as U.S. and European telecom customers.

The company said it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion and adjusted profit of 35 cents-37 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)