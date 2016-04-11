April 11 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc
estimated lower-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue, hurt by weak demand from enterprise as well as U.S. and
European telecom customers.
The company said it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.09
billion-$1.10 billion and adjusted profit of 35 cents-37 cents
per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per
share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)