PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 22 Juniper Networks Inc reported a nearly six-fold rise in quarterly profit due to a rebound in demand for network equipment from telecom service providers.
Net income rose to $99 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $17 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.19 billion.
Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching