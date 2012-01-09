* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.26-$0.28
* Sees Q4 rev $1.11-$1.12 bln
* Shares down as much as 4 pct after market
Jan 9 Network equipment maker Juniper
Networks Inc cut its fourth-quarter outlook, primarily
due to weaker-than-expected router demand from service
providers, sending its shares down 4 percent in trading after
the bell.
Juniper said it now expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings
to be in the range of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, compared to
its prior expectation of 32 cents to 36 cents a share.
The company expects revenue to be $1.11 billion to $1.12
billion, compared to its prior expectation of $1.16 billion to
$1.22 billion.
Juniper said while the weak router demand was not limited to
any single geography, a significant portion of the impact was
from its U.S service providers.
Juniper is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on
Jan. 26, after market close.
Shares of the company were down at $20.94 in trading after
the bell. They closed at $21.53 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.