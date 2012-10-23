Oct 23 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on weak demand for its products.

Network equipment makers have been hit as telecom service providers -- their biggest customers -- cut spending due to a faltering U.S. recovery and weakness in Europe.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $16.8 million, or 3 cents per share, from $83.7 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net income includes a 16 cents per share impact from restructuring and other charges, the company said.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.12 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share.

Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.