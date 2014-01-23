BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 23 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc's quarterly profit rose 59 percent due to higher spending by U.S. telecom carriers.
Net income rose to $151.8 million, or 30 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $95.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.27 billion.
Last week, hedge fund Elliott Management urged the company to cut costs, buy back shares and consider slimming down to focus on its core business of making routers and switches for carriers such as Verizon and AT&T Inc.
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)