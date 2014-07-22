BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say $190.3 million is adjusted net income, not net income)
July 22 Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by telecom carriers to ramp up networks.
Adjusted net income rose to $190.3 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $142.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.23 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
