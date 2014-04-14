(Fixes company's name in fourth paragraph to Juniper from
Jupiter.)
By Nicola Leske and Greg Roumeliotis
April 14 Juniper Networks Inc, the
network gear maker under pressure from activist investor Elliott
Management Corp to restructure, is exploring a sale of its
mobile security unit Junos Pulse, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The move follows an extensive review of Juniper's enterprise
businesses and could signal a willingness by the Sunnyvale,
California-based company to shed more non-core assets, in line
with recent calls by some of its activist shareholders.
Juniper, the No 2 gear maker after Cisco Systems Inc
, has hired investment bank UBS AG to help
find a buyer for Junos Pulse, the people said.
Junos Pulse offers a range of mobile security infrastructure
products aimed at protecting corporate-owned mobile devices.
Juniper has not sent detailed financial information on Junos
Pulse to interested parties yet, but some of the sources said
any deal will likely value Junos Pulse in the hundreds of
millions of dollars.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Juniper declined to comment
while UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Juniper, which has a market capitalization of $11.5 billion,
carried out a review of its enterprise-focused networking assets
last year following an attempt in 2012 to shed some assets that
handle networking for enterprise clients, Reuters reported at
the time.
Following the appointment of a new chief executive,
ex-Barclays Chief Operations and Technology Officer Shaygan
Kheradpir in January, a number of activist investors began
buying shares in the company, sensing an opportunity to push for
change.
Elliot Management, as well as activist peer Jana Partners
LLC, have since argued for the need to cut costs, streamline
product offerings and return money to shareholders.
In response, Juniper has laid out an operational plan that
includes a stock buyback and dividend program. On April 2, it
also said it would cut its global workforce by 6 percent.
The company, founded by electrical engineer and computer
scientist Pradeep Sindhu in 1996, has lost more than half its
market value since peaking at $23.8 billion in 2011, as it
suffered from reduced capital expenditure from its clients and
failed to gain traction in the enterprise space.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by
David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)