* Investment-grade firms threatened with downgrades
* Commodities and energy exposure weigh
* Investors faced with opportunities and pitfalls
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Analysts expect billions of euros of
investment-grade corporate bonds to come crashing down to junk,
and while the market is better prepared than ever to smooth the
transition, there is still scope for some nasty shocks.
Fears over a fresh wave of fallen angels - companies that
lose their investment-grade status - have already gripped the US
market, with CreditSights recently warning that as much as
US$74bn of energy bonds could drop to high-yield.
But while the European capital markets have poured less
money into the oil and gas sector, there are still plenty of
businesses under pressure from sinking commodities prices or
badly timed bets on emerging markets.
There are 28.5bn of BBB and BBB- rated European corporate
bonds under negative watch from ratings agencies, according to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists. They expect
25bn to slip into high-yield indices in the medium term.
Fallen angels historically caused a lot of disruption as
they moved from one benchmark to another, but changes to bond
fund mandates have minimised this in recent years.
As yields have ground to historical lows, investment-grade
portfolio managers have added Double B bond buckets to their
funds. This has meant that recent fallen angels such as Tesco
have actually rallied after their downgrade.
The BAML strategists note that 88% of fallen angels have
remained in the Double B space. But for names that remain on a
downward trajectory, life can be tough.
Martin Reeves, head of global high-yield at Legal & General
Investment Management, said that when fallen angels need to
refinance it can create tension between the issuer and bond
investors, as the borrower is accustomed to weaker covenants
normally provided to investment-grade buyers.
"The higher expectations of high-yield buyers can be a
shock. How that tension is resolved depends on how desperate the
issuer is," he said.
LOSING IMMUNITY
Until now, concerns around the energy and commodity sectors
had mainly been centred on the US high-yield market. However, it
might not be the case for long, as looming downgrades could
change the playing field for junk bond investors.
"One of the saving graces of European high-yield has been
its minimal exposure to energy and commodities," said Peter
Aspbury, a portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"But there are a growing number of fallen angel candidates
that will most likely increase the market's exposure to these
industries, perhaps no more so than to the metals and mining
sector."
Glencore and Anglo American - both on the bottom rung of
investment-grade - would make up around 5% of the Merrill Lynch
Euro High Yield Index if they were downgraded, for example.
Despite their investment-grade ratings, both have bonds trading
at double-digit yields.
Mitch Reznick, co-head of Hermes Credit, said that aside
from the spread volatility and impact on benchmarks, fallen
angels often present great opportunities for credit investors.
"For various reasons - both practical and sentimental - they
hate losing their investment-grade status. So, in response, they
often take very credit-friendly actions to prevent themselves
from falling further or to set themselves on a path to return to
high-grade."
A slew of formerly investment-grade companies have announced
capital raises this year, with France's Vallourec and
Arcelor-Mittal planning 1bn and US$3bn rights issues,
respectively.
FALLEN ANGELS OR FALLING KNIVES?
In Vallourec's case, however, this has not been enough to
stem further downgrades, as S&P cut it two notches to BB- on
Tuesday.
The company makes pipes for the oil industry and has high
exposure to Brazil, leading one high-yield fund manager to call
it "the exact opposite of what bond investors want".
He said that psychologically it could take a lot for the
ratings agencies to downgrade some names to junk, particularly
if it suggests they have made the wrong call.
"But once they've made that first step it becomes a lot
easier for them to downgrade further, which is why some names
that have always had questionable IG ratings fall fast and hard
when they finally make the transition."
French nuclear power group Areva has caused bondholders
pain, as S&P slashed its rating three notches from BBB- to B+ in
just over 12 months. While bond prices held up during the
initial downgrades, they capitulated when Areva slipped to
Single B, as investment-grade funds could no longer hold the
notes in their Double B baskets.
Ratings agencies such as S&P have come under fire from some
quarters recently, with prominent short-seller Muddy Waters last
month accusing it of miscalculating French retailer Casino's
Ebitda and net debt figures.
S&P placed the company's BBB- rating on CreditWatch negative
a week later, although a spokesperson for the agency told IFR
that this was triggered by weak trading results.
