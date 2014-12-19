(Adds background)
Dec 19 Shares of cancer drug developer Juno
Therapeutics Inc soared as much as 65 percent in their
market debut on Friday, capping a big year for biotech IPOs.
Early tests have shown strong results for Juno's
experimental immunotherapy, which modifies patients' immune
cells to recognize and destroy cancerous ones.
In patients with a form of leukemia resistant to existing
therapies, about 90 percent had complete remissions, the
year-old company, which has no revenue, said in its prospectus.
Juno's stock traded as high as $39.50, valuing the company
at about $3 billion.
Juno's strong debut follows that of cancer drug developer
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, which closed about 25
percent higher in its first day of trading on Thursday.
Shares of Kite Pharma Inc, another biotech company
working on cancer treatments, have risen more than threefold
since their market debut in June.
Juno raised $264.5 million from the IPO after the size of
the offering was increased to about 11 million shares from 9.3
million. Shares were priced at $24 per share, above the expected
$21-$23. The IPO was originally expected to price at $15-$18.
As of Sept. 30, Seattle-based Juno had raised about $314
million in private venture funding from investors including
Amazon.com Inc co-founder Jeff Bezos.
The company reported a loss of $51.5 million for the nine
months ended Sept. 30.
Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the lead
underwriters of the offering.
