Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
June 2 AstraZeneca Plc would consider buying a company such as Juno Therapeutics Inc , Bloomberg reported AstraZeneca's CEO as saying, according to StreetInsider.
The companies were not immediately available to comment.
Juno is one among the few companies that are developing a new class of immuno-oncology treatments called CAR-T cell therapies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LONDON, May 3 This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon.