PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Juno Therapeutics Inc said one patient had died and another was not expected to recover after suffering cerebral edema during a trial testing its experimental leukemia drug.
The company said on Wednesday that it had voluntarily put the trial on hold.
The drug, JCAR015, is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer.
Trading in the company's stock was halted. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.