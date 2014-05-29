US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
May 29 Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co Ltd
* Says as Tianhong Asset Management Co's shareholder, China securities regulator has approved Alibaba affiliate Zhejiang Alibaba E-commerce Co's investment in the asset management company
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wex69v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.