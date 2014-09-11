BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
Sept 11 Jupiter SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit KCI Development Sp. z o.o. - Centrum Zablocie- Sp.k. signed a letter of intent and started negotiations with Ghelamco Poland Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.
* Said the letter of intent concerns the sale of a part of the 3,31 hectare land property, comprising of 11 plots of land together with buildings and construction sites and is located in Krakow
* Said the total area under negotiation is 2.53 hectares
* Said the parties plan to build together a 50,000 square meters business park on these plots of land
* Said a preliminary sale agreement between the parties will be signed until Sept. 29
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago