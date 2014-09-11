Sept 11 Jupiter SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit KCI Development Sp. z o.o. - Centrum Zablocie- Sp.k. signed a letter of intent and started negotiations with Ghelamco Poland Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.

* Said the letter of intent concerns the sale of a part of the 3,31 hectare land property, comprising of 11 plots of land together with buildings and construction sites and is located in Krakow

* Said the total area under negotiation is 2.53 hectares

* Said the parties plan to build together a 50,000 square meters business park on these plots of land

* Said a preliminary sale agreement between the parties will be signed until Sept. 29

