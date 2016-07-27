Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Jupiter Fund Management Plc
* Ceo says will make call on special dividend later in the year, but half-year financials broadly similar to last year
* Ceo says flows positive since end of june and month to date
* Ceo says strategic bond fund, uk absolute return strategy among funds taking in money
* Ceo says dip in year-on-year performance fees, costs in moving offices weighed on underlying profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.