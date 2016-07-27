LONDON, July 27 Jupiter Fund Management
posted a 3 percent rise in first-half pretax profits on
Wednesday, buoyed by a 5 percent uplift in underlying net
management fees and continued inflows that boosted assets under
management to 37 billion pounds ($48.61 billion).
Asset managers like Jupiter have battled to keep profits up
and outflows down in recent months as increased market
volatility and concerns around the global growth outlook have
dampened appetite for investment.
Pretax profit came in at 86.6 million pounds, above analysts
consensus of 81.5 million pounds, while the firm said it would
boost its interim dividend by 12.5 percent to 4.5 pence a share.
Total funds under management, meanwhile, rose 4 percent to
37 billion pounds in the six months to end-June. Underlying net
management fees came in at 156.5 million pounds compared with
149.2 million a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 2 percent to 84.7 million pounds due to
lower performance fees and increased costs following its
headquarters office move.
While looking to diversify its product offering and sell to
a broader range of clients to help cushion against market
volatility, most of its clients remain in Britain, which last
month voted to leave the European Union.
"It is too early to comment on the long term effects of the
EU referendum held in the UK at the end of June but
Jupiter continues to be well-positioned for the post-Brexit
business environment," Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said
in a statement.
"A full Brexit without an EU trade deal and without mutual
passporting arrangements would trigger a limited amount of legal
restructuring for Jupiter's operations in Continental Europe,
but no movement of staff," he added.
($1 = 0.7611 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop)