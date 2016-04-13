LONDON, April 13 Jupiter Fund Management
said on Wednesday that total assets had increased by 1.4 percent
in the first quarter to 36.2 billion pounds ($51.57 billion),
helped by net inflows into its European equity and global bond
funds.
Overall net inflows for the quarter to end-March were 723
million pounds, with an extra 443 million pounds flowing into
its mutual funds and 274 million pounds into separate accounts
for larger clients.
Despite the increased demand for its products, negative
market moves crimped asset gains by 216 million pounds, the firm
said in a statement.
"Continuing healthy levels of client flows affirm confidence
we have in our strategy to broaden our network of distribution
relationships in those markets and products which offer most
potential for long-term growth," said Chief Executive Maarten
Slendebroek.
($1 = 0.7020 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)