* Q4 overall net outflows 373 mln stg
* Q4 mutual fund outflows 355 mln stg
* FY inflows 859 mln stg; year-end assets up 13 pct
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 12 Jupiter Fund Management
said on Thursday clients pulled 373 million pounds ($456.44
million) from its investment products during the fourth quarter,
with withdrawals largely by institutional investors exiting its
European and multi-manager strategies.
Over the 12 months to end-December, though, net mutual fund
inflows were 859 million pounds, it said, raising year-end
assets under management by 13 percent to 40.5 billion pounds
from 35.7 billion at the end of 2015.
Jupiter said the effects of market uncertainty on the firm's
performance during the year had been muted, although it expected
global political and economic uncertainty to continue to affect
investor sentiment in 2017.
Financial market volatility was fuelled during the year by
concerns about growth in China, Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and the U.S. election, among other issues, while
the year ahead sees a batch of elections in Europe.
"Overall, 2016 was positive for Jupiter. We continued to
diversify our business by product, client type and geography and
delivered strong investment performance after fees across a
broad range of strategies," Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek
said.
Jupiter said market gains during the fourth quarter, with
global stock markets at or near record highs, had marginally
offset the impact of client withdrawals.
It attracted fresh money into its absolute return, fixed
income and emerging markets strategies, Jupiter said.
On the Q4 outflows, Numis analyst David McCann, who holds an
'add' rating on the stock, said: "This was mainly driven by a
larger one-off outflow from Merlin Income in October. We
calculate that November and December were both positive flow
months ...We also calculate (small) positive flows have been
delivered so far in January."
($1 = 0.8172 pounds)
