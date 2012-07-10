LONDON, July 10 Jupiter Fund Management's Head of Fixed Income John Hamilton is to leave after 21 years heading its bonds team, the London-based manager said on Tuesday, after deciding to merge its fixed income and multi asset teams.

Jupiter said it had appointed Miles Geldard, who joined the firm in 2010, as head of the combined team now managing around 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), the funds house said in a statement.

Hamilton first joined Jupiter almost 25 years ago, heading its fixed income unit from 1991 and managing the Jupiter Corporate Bond Fund since its launch in 1998.

"Having been fortunate enough to be responsible for Jupiter's fixed income division for more than two decades I now feel it is time to scale down my activities, pursue other interests and seek new opportunities," he said in the statement.

He will leave Jupiter later in the year.

Jupiter, which managed more than 24 billion pounds at end-March, has traditionally focused on running equity assets. Chief Investment Officer John Chatfeild-Roberts said that after growth in its fixed income business in recent years it now made sense to merge the bond and multi asset teams under Geldard.