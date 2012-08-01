* Interim dividend 2.5 pence
* Profit before tax 31.2 million pounds
* Assets under management 23.4 billion pounds
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Aug 1 Jupiter Fund Management
reported an acceleration of flows of money into its core mutual
funds business during the second quarter of the year as
outperformance by the bulk of its funds helped it defy the fear
stalking financial markets.
Net flows to its mutual funds reached 265 million pounds
($415.2 million) over the first half of the year, the bulk of it
in the second quarter, and was complemented by a 103 million
pounds boost to its private clients business.
Flows of new investment were largely driven by its Merlin
fund of funds range and bond funds, the company said in an
earnings statement on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Edward Bonham-Carter attributed much of the
pick-up in new retail business to the fact that mutual funds
managing more than three quarters of its assets outperformed
benchmarks over a key three-year time period.
"That's a key period for us, both because we encourage
medium term investing and three years is probably the minimum
period and also it's crucial for marketing reasons," he told
Reuters in an interview.
The rate of new business being booked was at the high end of
analyst expectations and Jupiter's shares were trading 3.0
percent higher at 224 pence by 0819 GMT, against a 0.4 percent
gain by its benchmark FTSE 250 mid cap index.
"A highly creditable performance given a very difficult
quarter for investor sentiment and given that most industry
retail flows remain directed towards fixed income," said
analysts at Numis Securities in a note to clients.
Jupiter, has started to place more emphasis on boosting its
offer of bond products and diversify from its core equities
funds ranges.
Last month it announced the appointment of Miles Geldard to
head a newly merged fixed income and multi-asset team, managing
around 2 billion pounds, and the departure of its head of fixed
income John Hamilton after 21 years.
However, the previously flagged loss of a 560 million pounds
segregated institutional mandate kept overall flows negative
over the period, to the tune of 302 million pounds.
Bonham Carter said the demographic trend of an ageing
population and pension funds switching out of stocks as more of
their clients reach retirement has posed a tough challenge to
equities focused fund managers.
"UK pension funds have been steadily reducing their equity
allocations and we've been a victim of that as others have
been," he said.
"On the other hand we have been picking up specialist
mandates from institutional and sovereign wealth funds as well."
Total assets under management stood at 23.4 billion pounds
on June 30, up from 22.8 billion at the end of 2011, the company
said.
Jupiter warned it is operating against a volatile economic
backdrop dominated by the ongoing Euro zone crisis.
"It is clear the Eurozone crisis has not been solved and the
outlook for economic growth in developed markets remains poor,"
the company said in a statement.