BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
LONDON Feb 27 Britain's Jupiter Fund Management said pre-tax profits were up by more than a half in 2013, boosted by strong inflows into its core mutual funds business.
In a full-year earnings statement on Thursday, the FTSE 250 company posted profit before tax of 114.1 million pounds ($189.83 million) for the year, up from 73.6 million in 2012.
The fund manager said assets under management were at a record high of 31.7 billion pounds, with clients adding 1.2 billion pounds more than they took out over the year.
Jupiter said it would pay out a dividend of 12.6 pence per share, up 43 percent on last year.
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna