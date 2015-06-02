June 2 Fund management group Jupiter appointed James Zimmerman as manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund, effective June 1.

He takes over from Richard Curling, who has managed the fund since March 2006.

Zimmerman joined Jupiter in 2011 as an equities analyst in the UK equities team. He returned to the company in October after a year at Rockefeller & Co in New York, Jupiter said.

He has worked with Curling as assistant fund manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund since his return.

Curling will continue to manage the Jupiter Fund of Investment Trusts and institutional assets, and co-manage the Jupiter Primadona Growth Trust Plc and Jupiter Monthly Income Fund, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)