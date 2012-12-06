LONDON Dec 6 Anthony Nutt, one of Jupiter Fund
Management's best-known money managers, is to hand over
the running of his flagship funds ahead of his retirement in
2014.
Nutt, who has been with Jupiter since 1996 and turns 60 next
year, will stop managing the Jupiter Income Trust and Jupiter
High Income Fund next year, Jupiter said in a statement on
Thursday.
He will remain Head of UK equities and manager of the
Jupiter Dividend and Growth Investment Trust.
Ben Whitmore will take over the running of the 1.83 billion
pound ($2.9 billion) Income Trust from Jan. 1, while Philip
Matthews will become lead manager of the High Income Fund, which
runs 505 million pounds in assets, on Jul. 1.
Nutt is one of the biggest names at London-based Jupiter,
where he has built a reputation for strong returns, although his
flagship income fund - which he has managed since 2000 - has
struggled with underperformance in recent years.
He was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the company's
listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010. In June he sold
shares worth around 13 million pounds in the group, regulatory
statements at the time showed.
Jupiter, headed by Edward Bonham Carter, reported a record
25 billion pounds in assets under management in its
third-quarter.