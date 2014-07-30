LONDON, July 30 Jupiter Fund Management
said funds under management (FuM) rose to a record 33.1 billion
pounds ($56.08 billion) in the June quarter, boosted by inflows
into its fixed income products.
The money manager, which started the year with 31.7 billion
pounds in assets, took a net 875 million pounds into its mutual
funds during the quarter, it said in a statement.
The company reported a pretax profit of 48.4 million pounds
and said it had maintained its operating margins above 50
percent.
It also announced an interim dividend of 3.7 pence as part
of a progressive dividend policy.
Jupiter said roughly three quarters of the assets in its
mutual funds had delivered first and second quartile investment
performance,
It also expected "a large segregated mandate to redeem later
this year", but said it had a relatively low margin management
fee.
($1 = 0.5902 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)