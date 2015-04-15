LONDON, April 15 Jupiter Fund Management Plc
said assets under management (AUM) rose to 34.8 billion
pounds at the end of March from 31.9 billion pounds three months
earlier.
The British fund manager said assets were boosted by net
inflows of 872 million pounds during the quarter and nearly 2
billion pounds due to market movements.
Inflows were driven by mutual funds and top selling products
included fixed income and European equity strategies, the money
manager said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Our core mutual fund franchise again delivered healthy
organic growth this quarter, resulting from the continued
delivery of our strategy to diversify by product, client type
and geography," Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)