* Net revenues rise 8 pct to 248.5 mln stg

* AuM at 22.8 bln stg at Dec. 31

* Final dividend per share 5.3 pence

* Shares rise 2 percent

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, March 7 Jupiter Fund Management said its core retail client base was nervous about buying into this year's rally in stocks in large numbers, showing how economic uncertainty was still dampening demand for riskier investments.

"While financial assets have rallied sharply since the end of the year, the economic outlook remains uncertain. Markets are likely to remain volatile and fund flows subdued in the near term as a result," said Edward Bonham Carter, Jupiter's chief executive.

"It's quite reasonable to expect a lag from retail investors before they get confidence into risk."

In its full-year results on Wednesday, the fund manager also said net revenues rose eight percent in the year to Dec. 31 to 248.5 million pounds ($391 million), in line with forecasts for 246.2 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jupiter, which has enjoyed strong years of inflows before 2011, said it pulled in 700 million pounds of new money during the year, although assets under management dropped to 22.8 billion pounds as negative market movements hit its funds.

Jupiter is not alone among managers to report weak retail participation in the current rally.

Andrew Formica, CEO at funds house Henderson Group, said in February that based on the first two months of 2012, UK retail clients were not yet being tempted back in great numbers into funds by the recovery in equity markets and net flows remained negative.

Bonham Carter said the key question this year would be whether UK investors, their incomes squeezed by higher tax rates and inflation, would now regain their confidence in the economy and start saving more.

"Not only have markets being going up recently but volatility has been declining, but days like yesterday, if we have too many more of those, that's not going to be helpful."

Stock markets sold off sharply on Tuesday on worries over a deal to reduced Greece's debt burden and concerns global economies are slowing.

Shares in Jupiter, which rejoined the London Stock Exchange in June 2010, rose 2 percent by 0845 GMT on Wednesday, ahead of a 0.2 percent rise in the FTSE 250.

JP Morgan analysts said Jupiter had delivered strong results in a tough year for asset managers.

"Investment performance remains good, and although the outlook for industry flows is subdued in the shorter term, an increase in Jupiter's final dividend per share of 13 percent suggests management confidence in the company's outlook we believe," the analysts said in a note.

Jupiter said it will pay a final dividend per share of 5.3 pence, up from 4.7 pence a year earlier.

Bonham Carter said Jupiter would also continue its expansion into continental Europe, believing investors in countries like Germany and France needed to own more equities, despite the industry losing assets last year as investors fled to cash.

The firm is adding sales people in Munich, expanding with a partner in Geneva and has just opened a new office in Zurich, Bonham Carter said.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the year rose to 134.9 million pounds, up from 124.6 million pounds last year.

Jupiter also said it had a net cash position of 7.4 million pounds at the end of the year after paying down debt.