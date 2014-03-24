China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
LONDON, March 24 Jupiter Fund Management Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said his firm's Scottish business would prosper regardless of the outcome of a September referendum on breaking away from the UK.
"While the uncertainty regarding Scotland's future is a concern for business in the short term, we see a significant long term business opportunity for Jupiter in Scotland," said Slendebroek, who took up his position on March 17.
"It has a vibrant financial services sector and is home to many of the wealth management clients we are targeting. That will not change, regardless of the outcome of a referendum," he added in emailed comments to Reuters.
The comments from Slendebroek strike a more positive tone than those of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, which on Sunday became the latest company to warn about the potential impact of a Scottish independence vote on companies and markets. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Simon Jessop)
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.