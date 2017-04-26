LONDON, April 26 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said market gains and net inflows of new money from clients across its range of funds helped total assets rise 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

Net mutual fund inflows were 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) in the three months to the end of March, with overall net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds, it said in a statement.

That helped drive total assets under management to 43.5 billion pounds from 40.5 billion pounds at the end of December.

