LONDON, Aug 1 Jupiter Fund Management
said on Thursday its half-year profits rose 25 percent on the
back of strong inflows and better trading performance, leading
it to hike its dividend by 40 percent.
The London-based investment firm said in a statement its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation
reached 75.3 million pounds ($114 million) in the six months to
end-June, up from 60.3 million pounds a year earlier.
A census of 10 analysts had forecast Jupiter's EBITDA would
come in at 71 million pounds.
Jupiter, which has the bulk of its assets in equities, has
benefited from a recovery in global stock markets this year and
renewed appetite among investors for equity exposure.
Assets under management rose to 29 billion pounds, up from
23.4 billion pounds in 2012.
However, this was down from the 29.1 billion pounds reported
three months earlier after stock markets sold off following the
strong rally in the first quarter. The company said it had added
net new money of 400 million pounds during the first half of
this year.
It said it would raise its interim dividend to 3.5 pence per
share from 2.5 pence a year earlier.