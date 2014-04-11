LONDON, April 11 Jupiter Fund Management said assets under management rose to 32.2 billion pounds ($54.02 billion)in the first quarter, after it took in 465 million pounds in new money.

The firm said it was confident that it would deliver profitable growth at attractive margins and "within our sustainable balance sheet structure, share the rewards of this growth with our investors". ($1 = 0.5961 British pounds)