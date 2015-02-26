* FY net revenues 303 mln stg vs 288.5 mln stg in 2013

* Fee margin dips to 88 basis points from 90 bps

* To pay 11.5 pence a share special dividend

* Shares up 0.6 pct in flat FTSE mid-caps index (Adds CFO, analyst quotes, detail, shares)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 26 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management posted a forecast-beating full-year profit, boosted by net inflows and its investment performance, helping fund a well-flagged special dividend.

Jupiter and UK peers have benefited from government rule changes designed to get people to save more, and the firm has also expanded into new countries and new products as it seeks to diversify away from a historical reliance on UK equities.

Those moves had paid off in the year to end-December, with net revenues of 303 million pounds ($470.89 million) beating the previous year's 288.5 million and a company-supplied consensus forecast of 296.1 million pounds, driven by a rise in net management fees to 285.0 million pounds even as margins dipped.

While the firm beat on revenues and pretax profit, 160 million pounds against 114.1 million in 2013 and consensus of 126.5 million pounds, the move into some lower-margin products crimped the margin on the fees it charges investors slightly to 88 basis points from 90 basis points in the prior year.

"We came out in 2010 and said we expected margins to come down by 2 to 3 basis points per annum, and we remain squarely in that range today," said Chief Financial Officer Philip Johnson on a call with Reuters.

Management fees, fuelled by a 1.4 billion pounds net inflow of client cash to Jupiter's mutual funds, helped boost earnings per share five percent and part-fund a doubling in its total dividend to 24.7 pence a share, helped by a special dividend of 11.5 pence.

The bulk, 6.6 pence a share, was funded through earnings, with the remaining 4.9 pence through the proceeds of the sale of its private client business to Rathbone Brothers; a distribution of excess cash the company reiterated would likely continue.

Given the strong performance of the firm's shares, up 23 percent from its January lows, more than double that for the FTSE mid-caps index, and margin weakness, the profits beat was not enough to drive the stock on aggressively, and by 0850 GMT, it was trading up 0.6 percent in a flat broader index.

Jupiter's results followed those of peer Henderson on Wednesday, which reported a rise in profits but slowing client inflows. Britain's largest listed fund manager, Schroders , is due to report earnings next week.

Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis said the results were a "steady delivery", but reiterated his "sell" recommendation on the stock, citing rising fee pressure and share price over-valuation.

The company said its current asset mix was 52 percent in equities, 32 percent in multi-asset funds and 16 percent in fixed income. ($1 = 0.6435 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Vincent Baby)