* To take up vice chairman role on March 17, 2014
* Maarten Slendebroek to replace Bonham Carter
* Slendebroek currently Distribution and Strategy Director
By Simon Jessop and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Dec 9 Jupiter Fund Management's
long-serving chief executive Edward Bonham Carter is stepping
down to make way for a new guard charged with accelerating sales
and international expansion at the UK-focused investment firm.
He will be replaced by Distribution and Strategy Director
Maarten Slendebroek on March 17, 2014, and take up a role as
vice chairman, responsible for "engaging with key stakeholders"
and reporting to Slendebroek.
Bonham Carter, brother to actress Helena Bonham Carter, has
run the firm since 2000, overseeing a series of landmark events
in its history such as a private equity-backed management buyout
in 2007 and a stock market listing in 2010.
Slendebroek joined the company in September 2012 after 18
years at BlackRock, most recently as head of the international
retail business.
Insiders say the transition marks a new strategic chapter
for Jupiter, focused on boosting assets by stepping up sales and
marketing and internationalising the firm's client base.
Bonham Carter's background is in running funds and he
ascended to senior management by becoming chief investment
officer in 1999.
Slendebroek's strengths lie in distribution rather than fund
management.
"It's all neat and tidy. As transitions go, it's a good
one," said one Jupiter shareholder, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"The guy who's taking over shows that distribution is the
big move going forward. They want to double the assets. He came
from BlackRock and his knowledge is international. Ed is a fund
manager by background and UK-centric in his contacts."
Jupiter said in a quarterly trading statement in October
that assets under management stood at 29.9 billion pounds ($48.9
billion).
Bonham Carter's decision to remain at the firm as vice
chairman was taken to ease fears that the generation of managers
who pushed through the 2010 listing and remain large
stakeholders, are about to sell out.
Bonham Carter is the company's eighth largest shareholder
with a 2.8 percent stake worth around 49 million pounds,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"While there may be some disappointment at his (Bonham
Carter's) loss as CEO, this should be balanced by the value
which he can continue to add to Jupiter in his new role, and the
obvious talents of Maarten Slendebroek as his successor," said
JPMorgan in a note to clients.
"In our view his (Slendebroek's) impact on Jupiter's
business and net flows has already been witnessed in the
resilience of group flows during a period when the UK retail
environment has been quieter," JPMorgan added.
The bank retained its "overweight" stance on the company.
At 1000 GMT, Jupiter shares were up 0.7 percent at 380
pence, slightly outpacing the FTSE mid-caps index.