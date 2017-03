Reuters Market Eye - Shares in search service provider Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS) gain 2.2 percent after index compiler FTSE says it will include the stock in its FTSE AllCap index, effective from the start of trading on December 23.

FTSE also raised the 'investability weight' in its global equity index series of HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) to 38 percent from 30 percent and that of Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) to 45 percent from 24 percent, according to a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)