Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank initiates coverage of search engine Just Dial with a "buy" rating and a target of 1,800 rupees, citing expectations of "high" growth in the online classifieds and digital advertisements market, as well as the rising internet usage of e-commerce in the country.
Also, India could allow global online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to sell their own products as early as next month, removing restrictions that have held back competition in one of the world's biggest, and most price-sensitive, retail markets.
Just Dial shares are up 2 percent at 1,332 rupees.
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.