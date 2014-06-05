Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank initiates coverage of search engine Just Dial with a "buy" rating and a target of 1,800 rupees, citing expectations of "high" growth in the online classifieds and digital advertisements market, as well as the rising internet usage of e-commerce in the country.

Also, India could allow global online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to sell their own products as early as next month, removing restrictions that have held back competition in one of the world's biggest, and most price-sensitive, retail markets.

Just Dial shares are up 2 percent at 1,332 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)