BRIEF-Vinda International Holdings qtrly ebitda increased by 27.9 pct to HK$480 mln
* Qtrly revenue increased by 21.3 pct (with an organic growth of 7.0%) to HK$3,104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Just Eat Plc
* Shares open 5 percent higher following jump in first-half profit Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue increased by 21.3 pct (with an organic growth of 7.0%) to HK$3,104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change is making drought and humanitarian disasters worse in the Horn of Africa, Oxfam said on Thursday, ahead of a major climate march in Washington to coincide with the first 100 days of the Trump administration.