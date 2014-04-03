LONDON, April 3 Online takeaway service Just-Eat
Group IPO-JEC.L said it had priced its shares in an initial
public offering at 260 pence each, giving the group a valuation
of 1.47 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) at start of trading.
The London-based group is selling shares representing 24.6
percent of its equity, assuming no exercise of an over-allotment
option, raising gross proceeds of 360.1 million pounds.
The company said on Thursday it will receive 100 million
pounds of gross proceeds from the offer, while some of the rest
will go to backers such as SM Trust, Index Ventures, Vitruvian
Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Greylock Partners who will sell
shares.
($1 = 0.6012 British Pounds)
