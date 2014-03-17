LONDON, March 17 Online takeaway service Just
Eat plans to raise 100 million pounds ($166.3
million) from listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange in
April, joining a surge of companies seeking initial public
offerings (IPOs).
London-based Just Eat, which was founded in Denmark in 2001,
said on Monday it would use proceeds from the share sale to fund
expansion, as it seeks a bigger slice of a global takeaway
industry worth an estimated 58 billion pounds in 2013.
Chief Executive David Buttress declined to say what
valuation Just Eat was aiming for. Media reports have put the
figure at 700-900 million pounds.
European IPO activity has more than tripled year-on-year to
$12 billion so far in 2014, as investors rush to cash in on the
region's nascent recovery.
Just Eat's flotation will also allow venture capital owners
SM Trust, Index Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, Redpoint Ventures
and Greylock Partners to sell some of their shares, while senior
management, employees, ex-employees and early investors will
also have the opportunity for a partial exit.
Just Eat says it operates the world's largest online
marketplace for restaurant delivery, providing an easy way to
order food from local takeaway restaurants.
Last year the firm processed more than 40 million orders for
36,000 takeaway outlets in 13 markets, the largest of which were
Britain, Denmark, France, Canada, Ireland and Spain.
It generated revenue of 96.8 million pounds and core
earnings of 14.1 million pounds, representing growth of 62
percent and 518 percent, respectively, compared with 2012.
Recent IPOs of online companies in London have been well-
received by investors.
AO World, the online domestic appliances retailer,
and boohoo.com, the internet fashion retailer, both saw
their shares surge above their offer prices on their market
debuts.
Earlier this month Just Eat purchased rival Meal2Go.