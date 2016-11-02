LONDON Nov 2 Takeaway food ordering company Just Eat nudged up its guidance after like-for-like orders grew 34 percent in the third quarter, with more than 80 percent coming from mobile devices.

The company said it had slightly increased its expectations for underlying core earnings to 109-111 million pounds ($134-136 million), from 106-108 million, on revenue forecast to be 371 million pounds.

Orders in Britain are continuing to rise, but at a slower pace than a year ago. They were up 28 percent compared to 50 percent a year ago. ($1 = 0.8163 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)