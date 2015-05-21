LONDON May 21 British takeaway firm Just Eat has set a price range of 420-430 pence a share for its share placement, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company said earlier it would raise around 445 million pounds ($698 million) via a placing and open offer, in order to finance its proposed acquisition of Menulog.

($1 = 0.6377 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)