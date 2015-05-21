BRIEF-Esprinet Q1 net profit down at EUR 2.8 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON May 21 British takeaway firm Just Eat has set a price range of 420-430 pence a share for its share placement, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The company said earlier it would raise around 445 million pounds ($698 million) via a placing and open offer, in order to finance its proposed acquisition of Menulog.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
* FY REVENUE EUR 102.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 123.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qaXDi8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)