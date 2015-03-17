LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) -

* Group of funds launch sale of 35 million shares in UK food delivery firm Just Eat - bookrunners

* Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and 83North to sell shares, representing around 6.2 percent of Just Eat's share capital

* Sale represents around 18.5 percent of sellers' combined total shareholding in company

* Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are bookrunners Further company coverage: (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)