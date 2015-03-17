BRIEF-FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) -
* Group of funds launch sale of 35 million shares in UK food delivery firm Just Eat - bookrunners
* Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and 83North to sell shares, representing around 6.2 percent of Just Eat's share capital
* Sale represents around 18.5 percent of sellers' combined total shareholding in company
* Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are bookrunners Further company coverage: (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: